BCI Troop B West -New Haven/ Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Material
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5002961
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile
STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/19/25 at approximately 1038 hours
TOWN: N. Bennington
VIOLATION(S):
Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Material without Consent
ACCUSED: Brayden G. Wilkins
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 19, 2025, at approximately 1038 hours, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Brayden G. Wilkins, 20, of N. Bennington, VT, after receiving a report that he had disclosed sexually explicit material of an individual without that person’s consent. Investigation revealed that on June 18, 2025, Wilkins disseminated a lewd photograph to an individual via text message. On July 22, 2025, Wilkins turned himself in at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.