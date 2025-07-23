BCI Troop B West -New Haven/ Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Material

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5002961

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/19/25 at approximately 1038 hours

TOWN: N. Bennington

VIOLATION(S):

Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Material without Consent

ACCUSED: Brayden G. Wilkins

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 19, 2025, at approximately 1038 hours, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Brayden G. Wilkins, 20, of N. Bennington, VT, after receiving a report that he had disclosed sexually explicit material of an individual without that person’s consent. Investigation revealed that on June 18, 2025, Wilkins disseminated a lewd photograph to an individual via text message. On July 22, 2025, Wilkins turned himself in at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks and was issued a citation to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.