St. Albans Barracks // DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 25A2005137                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans         

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 22, 2025 at 1456 hours 

STREET: Rt 104 

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Huntville Rd

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs

 

ACCUSSED: Peter Delorme

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On July 22, 2025, at approximately 1456 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Rt 104 in Fairfax near Huntville Rd. The operator was identified as Peter Delorme (38) of St. Albans, VT. While speaking with Delorme, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Delorme was processed for DUI Drugs and released with a citation to appear at the Franklin County  Superior Court on September 22, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI. 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025    0830 hours     

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



V/R, 


Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A - St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478 

802.524.5993 | catherine.gullo@vermont.gov

