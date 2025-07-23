St. Albans Barracks // DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2005137 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802 524 5993 DATE/TIME: July 22, 2025 at 1456 hours STREET: Rt 104 TOWN: Fairfax LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Huntville Rd VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs ACCUSSED: Peter Delorme AGE: 38 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 22, 2025, at approximately 1456 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash on Rt 104 in Fairfax near Huntville Rd. The operator was identified as Peter Delorme (38) of St. Albans, VT. While speaking with Delorme, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Delorme was processed for DUI Drugs and released with a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on September 22, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI. LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED COURT ACTION: Yes COURT: Franklin County COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 0830 hours *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Catherine Gullo Vermont State Police | Troop A - St. Albans Barracks 140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478 802.524.5993 | catherine.gullo@vermont.gov

