St Albans Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2004936

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 14, 2025 at 1832 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Gregory Benoit                                          

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 14, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order that occurred at a residence in the Town of Richford. Further investigation showed that Gregory Benoit (55), of Richford, had violated an abuse prevention order by entering a residence in which he was court ordered to stay away from. Gregory was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court, Criminal Division on July 22, 2025, at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/22/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

Legal Disclaimer:

