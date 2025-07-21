St Albans Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2004936
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 14, 2025 at 1832 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Gregory Benoit
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 14, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order that occurred at a residence in the Town of Richford. Further investigation showed that Gregory Benoit (55), of Richford, had violated an abuse prevention order by entering a residence in which he was court ordered to stay away from. Gregory was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court, Criminal Division on July 22, 2025, at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
