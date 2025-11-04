*Update* Westminster Barracks / MV Crash Involving On Duty Deputy
Updated news release below. Please disregard previous news release.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B1008613
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/01/2025, 2058 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Westminster
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Interstate 91 Access Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Heaven Mcgivern
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front passenger door
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Thomas Raymond
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to front end of vehicle
INJURIES: Moderate
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/01/25 at approximately 2058 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash involving an on-duty deputy from the Windham County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at the intersection of US Route 5, and Interstate 91 Access Road in the Town of Westminster, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was driving north in the northbound lane of US Route 5 and attempted to turn left onto I-91 Access Rd. While Vehicle #1 was turning, Vehicle #2 was traveling south on US Route 5 and collided with the front right passenger door of Vehicle #1. The crash is currently under investigation.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Westminster Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance Service. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Victor Elias at (802) 722-4600.
