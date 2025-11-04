Update* Westminster Barracks / MV Crash Involving On Duty Deputy

Updated news release below. Please disregard previous news release.





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B1008613

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Victor Elias

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/01/2025, 2058 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Westminster

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Interstate 91 Access Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Heaven Mcgivern

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front passenger door

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Thomas Raymond

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to front end of vehicle

INJURIES: Moderate

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/01/25 at approximately 2058 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash involving an on-duty deputy from the Windham County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at the intersection of US Route 5, and Interstate 91 Access Road in the Town of Westminster, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was driving north in the northbound lane of US Route 5 and attempted to turn left onto I-91 Access Rd. While Vehicle #1 was turning, Vehicle #2 was traveling south on US Route 5 and collided with the front right passenger door of Vehicle #1. The crash is currently under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Westminster Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance Service. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Victor Elias at (802) 722-4600.



