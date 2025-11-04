Shaftsbury Barracks / Sexual Exploitation of a Minor / Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor / Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3004437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: October 24th, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT
VIOLATION:
T13 VSA 3258b - Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
T13 VSA 2802a - Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor Outside the Presence of a Minor
T18 VSA 4230f - Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age.
ACCUSED: Peter Lown
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 24th, 2025, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations was notified of a sex offense involving a minor. Probable cause was developed to charge Peter Lown, age 40, of Bennington, VT, with the offenses of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor, and Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age. On November 4th, 2025, Peter was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on December 1st, 2025, at 0830 hours. Peter was released on his own recognizance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 1st, 2025, at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
