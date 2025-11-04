Shaftsbury Barracks / Sexual Exploitation of a Minor / Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor / Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3004437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 24th, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT

VIOLATION:

T13 VSA 3258b - Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

T13 VSA 2802a - Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor Outside the Presence of a Minor

T18 VSA 4230f - Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age.

ACCUSED: Peter Lown

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 24th, 2025, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations was notified of a sex offense involving a minor. Probable cause was developed to charge Peter Lown, age 40, of Bennington, VT, with the offenses of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor, and Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age. On November 4th, 2025, Peter was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on December 1st, 2025, at 0830 hours. Peter was released on his own recognizance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 1st, 2025, at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

