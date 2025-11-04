STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4009782

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/04/25

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Ryegate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Moore Lane

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mathew White

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Cottage

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on US Route 5 in Ryegate, VT. The operator Mathew White (20) of Ryegate, was transported by EMS for minor injuries. Investigation into the crash revealed, White had gone off the road and traveled approximately 150 feet before clipping a utility pole at which point the vehicle went airborne over Moore Lane. Upon landing on the other side of the Moore Lane, White's vehicle rolled two times and came to rest upside down in the roadside ditch. Later speaking with White it is believed that he fell asleep and his vehicle drifted off the roadway.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Ryegate Fire Department, Woodsville Ambulance and Ward's Wrecker Service.

COURT ACTION: No

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111