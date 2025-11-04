Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,286 in the last 365 days.

Single vehicle roll over

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4009782                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: St Johnsbury                             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/04/25

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Ryegate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Moore Lane

WEATHER:        Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mathew White

AGE:   20  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Cottage

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on US Route 5 in Ryegate, VT. The operator Mathew White (20) of Ryegate, was transported by EMS for minor injuries. Investigation into the crash revealed, White had gone off the road and traveled approximately 150 feet before clipping a utility pole at which point the vehicle went airborne over Moore Lane. Upon landing on the other side of the Moore Lane, White's vehicle rolled two times and came to rest upside down in the roadside ditch. Later speaking with White it is believed that he fell asleep and his vehicle drifted off the roadway.

 

Vermont State Police were assisted by Ryegate Fire Department, Woodsville Ambulance and Ward's Wrecker Service.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Single vehicle roll over

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more