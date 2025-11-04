Single vehicle roll over
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4009782
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/04/25
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Ryegate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Moore Lane
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mathew White
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Cottage
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on US Route 5 in Ryegate, VT. The operator Mathew White (20) of Ryegate, was transported by EMS for minor injuries. Investigation into the crash revealed, White had gone off the road and traveled approximately 150 feet before clipping a utility pole at which point the vehicle went airborne over Moore Lane. Upon landing on the other side of the Moore Lane, White's vehicle rolled two times and came to rest upside down in the roadside ditch. Later speaking with White it is believed that he fell asleep and his vehicle drifted off the roadway.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Ryegate Fire Department, Woodsville Ambulance and Ward's Wrecker Service.
COURT ACTION: No
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
