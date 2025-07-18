MOVE Extends Deadline to Aug. 15

The Accounting MOVE Project, accountingmoveproject.com Bonnie Buol Ruszczyk, Executive Director, Accounting MOVE Project

Participants who complete the talent benchmarking survey receive an exclusive 50% discount on conference registration.

"The guidance we receive has helped us shape policies that drive real impact, and we look forward to these reports as an essential part of our continuous improvement." ” — Sarah Petrone, CHRO, Clark Nuber

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Accounting MOVE Project today announced an extension of its 2025 survey deadline to Friday, Aug. 15, giving accounting and advisory firms additional time to participate in its annual benchmarking initiative focused on employee retention, leadership development, and workplace culture.

To encourage participation, the MOVE Project is offering a 50% discount on registration for the Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance’s Women Who Count Conference to all firms and individuals who complete the survey. This exclusive incentive applies to the October 21 - 25 conference in Mesa, Arizona, and features speakers like Sherrell Martin, CEO of Nitram Financial Solutions; Dan Fusco, CEO of InnerPC; Janel Sykora, co-founder of Cajabra, LLC; and Danelle Delgado, CEO of Team Engage. With 21 CPE credits available, the conference will feature sessions on AI, workflow & automation, retirement planning, auditing for cryptocurrency, and the ROI of people-first development.

“Extending the deadline gives firms more time to explore their internal practices and complete the survey thoughtfully,” said Bonnie Buol Ruszczyk, president and manager of the Accounting MOVE Project. “Plus, this discount provides added value and supports learning through AFWA’s flagship event.”

*About the 2025 MOVE Survey*

--Theme: The Cost of Losing Talent — Why Belonging is Essential for Firm Resilience and Growth

--Survey period: Now through Aug. 15, 2025

--Participants: Firm leaders, human resources staff, and accounting professionals at all levels

--Optional MOVE Scorecard: Firms can upgrade to receive confidential, firm-specific benchmarking data and customized recommendations

*Reasons to Participate*

--Benchmark your firm against peers on talent retention, career growth, leadership development, and workplace culture.

--Access actionable insights through the core MOVE pillars: Money, Opportunity, Vital Supports, and Entrepreneurship.

--Save 50% on registration to the AFWA Women Who Count Conference once the survey is completed.

Survey participation is free. The MOVE Scorecard, which includes individualized analysis, is available for a fee. Results from the survey, including top-performing firms, will be unveiled at the Women Who Count Conference and published online later in October.

*About the Accounting MOVE Project Partners *

*Moss Adams x Baker Tilly*

Founding Sponsor Moss Adams recently joined forces with Baker Tilly to form the nation’s sixth-largest CPA advisory firm dedicated to assisting clients with growing, managing, and protecting prosperity. With more than 11,000 professionals across more than 100 locations, the firm works with many of the world’s most innovative companies and leaders. Their strength in the middle market enables them to advise clients at all intervals of development – from start-up, to rapid growth and expansion, to transition. For more information, visit www.mossadams.com.

*The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance *

The Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance promotes the professional growth of women in accounting and finance. Members of the association benefit from opportunities to connect with colleagues, advance their careers, and become industry leaders. For more than eight decades, the organization has proudly upheld its mission to enable women in all accounting and related fields to achieve their full potential and to contribute to their profession. Visit www.afwa.org for more information.

*bbr Companies*

bbr companies deliver comprehensive, effective marketing strategies and services tailored for professional services firms. Often serving as an outsourced CMO, BBR develops strategic marketing plans, supports existing marketing staff with overflow and specialized marketing projects, provides coaching for in-house marketing teams, and much more. Visit bbrcompanies.com to learn more.

*The Center for Accounting Transformation*

The Center for Accounting Transformation provides accounting professionals with a framework for utilizing innovations that are ready for adoption, the training and resources necessary to apply the innovations, and an opportunity to engage the talent and community needed to further the pursuit of innovative accounting practices that drive responsible and mindful business performance. We provide actionable tools, know-how, and a safe space for the cultivation of new ideas. We inspire innovation in our profession as a force for meaningful transformation and create a community that supports all subscribers on a path toward a better future. We are not here to convince people to change, but rather to empower those who seek an alternative to the status quo.

