Dialed In Gummies Upgrades the Cannabis Beverage with Launch of Versatile New Rosin Drops

Dialed In Gummies Dialed In Gummies Rosin Drops The True True Rosin Drops Mocktail

A refresh of the company’s popular Fast-Acting Liquid Elixirs, new product features the same high quality as Dialed In’s signature rosin gummies

Consumers today are flocking to cannabis beverages and other alternative ways of enjoying the plant, so we felt it was the perfect time to give our elixirs a thoughtful refresh. ” — Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In Gummies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialed In, leading creator of clean, potent solventless rosin gummies, has re-imagined its high-quality rosin approach with the launch of Dialed In Rosin Drops, a refresh and reformulation of the brand’s Liquid Gummies. Available starting July 15 at select Colorado dispensaries, Dialed In Rosin Drops provide a flexible, high-quality option perfectly suited for mocktails, smoothies, coffee and even low-temperature cooking. The new drops feature a slight reformulation aimed at complementing the natural flavor of the rosin, while preserving the fast-acting, elevated edible experience.

“Consumers today are flocking to cannabis beverages and other alternative ways of enjoying the plant, so we felt it was the perfect time to give our elixirs a thoughtful refresh,” said Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In Gummies. “When we created Dialed In Rosin Drops, we kept the ingredients simple and plant-derived just like we do with our gummies so consumers can enjoy the same effects and feel good about what they’re putting into their bodies.”

With a fast onset time, Dialed in Rosin Drops are ideal for dialing in a mood or a moment. These strain-specific elixirs are crafted in small batches using solventless, full-spectrum rosin and are 100 percent plant-derived. They contain no artificial flavors, no distillate and low sugar content. Effects are typically felt within 15 to 20 minutes, offering a quicker onset compared to many traditional edibles thanks to Dialed In’s thermodynamic individual molecular encapsulation and mixed molecule formula that delivers a faster, longer-lasting effect.

Dialed In Rosin Drops are vegan, gluten-free, and terpene-forward, with flavor derived entirely from the cannabis plant. Because they're free from added flavor or color, each batch reflects the unique terpene and cannabinoid profile of the strain used. Nothing is masked or artificially enhanced. To inspire creative use, Dialed In has partnered with five local mixologists to create recipe cards that show consumers how to incorporate the new Dialed In Rosin Drops into drinks and beyond. Dialed In Rosin Drops recipes can be found at this link.

Colorado residents can now find Dialed In Rosin Drops at their local dispensary.

About Dialed In Gummies

Dialed In Gummies, a Sun Theory company, is redefining the cannabis edibles industry with award-winning, high-quality gummies infused with solventless rosin, crafted from strain-specific collaborations with the finest cultivators. Known for its commitment to excellence, Dialed In utilizes solventless extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in each edible, ensuring an authentic and effective experience. With a focus on purity, flavor and consistency, Dialed In Gummies offers discerning consumers an elevated way to enjoy cannabis, setting a new standard in the market for quality and innovation in cannabis edibles. For more information, visit DialedInGummies.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.