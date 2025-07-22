LenderDock reveals partnership with OSC Insurance Services

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LenderDock Inc., the premier provider of online services for Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management, is excited to unveil its latest collaboration with OSC Insurance Services.“Working with OSC has been a pleasure—their team is responsive, forward-thinking, and truly committed to innovation. It's partnerships like this that make real progress possible,” Robin White, LenderDock’s Director of Operations & Project Management, said of the partnership.OSC Insurance Services will implement the use of LenderDock’s Essentials platform (VERiFi™, LIENSure™, LENDERDocs™) alongside the NOTiFi ™ solution.VERiFi™ is a real-time insurance policy verification system designed for verifiers and lenders. With VERiFi™, phone calls for policy verification are a thing of the past, making the process faster and more efficient.The second tool, LIENSure™, automates the process of updating policy information by allowing lenders to submit corrections directly to the carrier. This enables carriers or providers to process the updates efficiently according to their own procedures.The final base suite tool, LENDERDocs™ provides electronic and real-time access to important policy-related documents such as EOIs, Certificates, and others to financial third parties. This helps streamline the process of obtaining and sharing these documents, making it easier for business partners to manage their policy information.OSC will also use LenderDock’s NOTiFi™ solution. NOTiFi is a system that facilitates the exchange of insurance information among various parties, including insurers, lenders, leasing companies, government agencies, and trackers.About OSC Insurance ServicesOSC is a leading provider of compliance-driven tracking technology and insurance products and services for lenders, mortgage servicers, and property investors.OSC is part of Steamboat Group, the parent company of several insurance-related brands focused on financial institutions, property investors, and member associations. For nearly 15 years, the company has built a reputation for excellence in driving growth for its clients, partners, and team.About LenderDockLenderDock Inc., with its headquarters located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the industry leader in automated lien holder process management services as well as online property and casualty insurance policy verification. Banks, lenders, and financial third parties can digitally verify and update home and car insurance-related data in real-time using the policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform.Contact LenderDock

