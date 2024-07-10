LenderDock teams up with Citizens Property Insurance Corporation
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.
“LenderDock is excited to announce the expansion of our strategic partnership with Citizens of Florida. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionizing lienholder process automation,” Brandon Rodak, LenderDock’s Head of Development stated.
“By fully digitizing lienholder notifications, we aim to enhance efficiency and streamline operations for both the carrier and lenders. Together with Citizens, we look forward to advancing the insurance industry through innovation and novel approaches to traditional business methods,” he added.
Citizens will fully utilize LenderDock’s NOTiFi ™ service. NOTiFi ™ makes it easier for insurers, lenders, leasing firms, government agencies, and trackers to share insurance information. Insurance firms submit electronic files to LenderDock, which thereafter makes the insurance information available to its trading partners via paper or electronic media, depending on the trading partners' needs and preferences.
About Citizens Property Insurance Corporation
Established in 2002 by the Florida Legislature, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation plays a crucial role in the state’s property insurance marketplace by providing property insurance protection to people who are in good faith entitled to obtain coverage through the private market but are unable to do so.
Citizens operates according to statutory requirements established by the Florida Legislature and is governed by a Board of Governors. The board administers a Plan of Operation approved by the Florida Financial Services Commission.
Citizens is a not-for-profit company whose employees are driven first and foremost by a mission of service to the people of Florida. In addition to providing a quality product and service, they strive to be good stewards of the premium funds entrusted to them and are committed to modeling the highest level of ethical behavior.
About LenderDock Inc.
LenderDock Inc., with its headquarters located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the industry leader in automated lien holder process management services as well as online property and casualty insurance policy verification. Banks, lenders, and financial third parties can digitally verify and update house and car insurance-related data in real time using the policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform.
Contact LenderDock:
Carrie Cardall
“LenderDock is excited to announce the expansion of our strategic partnership with Citizens of Florida. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionizing lienholder process automation,” Brandon Rodak, LenderDock’s Head of Development stated.
“By fully digitizing lienholder notifications, we aim to enhance efficiency and streamline operations for both the carrier and lenders. Together with Citizens, we look forward to advancing the insurance industry through innovation and novel approaches to traditional business methods,” he added.
Citizens will fully utilize LenderDock’s NOTiFi ™ service. NOTiFi ™ makes it easier for insurers, lenders, leasing firms, government agencies, and trackers to share insurance information. Insurance firms submit electronic files to LenderDock, which thereafter makes the insurance information available to its trading partners via paper or electronic media, depending on the trading partners' needs and preferences.
About Citizens Property Insurance Corporation
Established in 2002 by the Florida Legislature, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation plays a crucial role in the state’s property insurance marketplace by providing property insurance protection to people who are in good faith entitled to obtain coverage through the private market but are unable to do so.
Citizens operates according to statutory requirements established by the Florida Legislature and is governed by a Board of Governors. The board administers a Plan of Operation approved by the Florida Financial Services Commission.
Citizens is a not-for-profit company whose employees are driven first and foremost by a mission of service to the people of Florida. In addition to providing a quality product and service, they strive to be good stewards of the premium funds entrusted to them and are committed to modeling the highest level of ethical behavior.
About LenderDock Inc.
LenderDock Inc., with its headquarters located in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the industry leader in automated lien holder process management services as well as online property and casualty insurance policy verification. Banks, lenders, and financial third parties can digitally verify and update house and car insurance-related data in real time using the policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform.
Contact LenderDock:
Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
email us here