LenderDock’s Coverage Verification and Other Lienholder Management Solutions Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LenderDock , the leader in digital lienholder process automation and insurance verification, and Guidewire, the industry-leading property and casualty (P&C) insurance cloud platform, are pleased to announce that the Ready for Guidewire validated LenderDock Accelerator is now fully available to PolicyCenter users—both cloud and on-premises—via the Guidewire Marketplace.“We’re excited to bring the LenderDock Accelerator to the Guidewire ecosystem. Our mission has always been to reduce the operational burden and costs associated with manual lienholder communications. With this integration, carriers can finally retire inefficient processes, eliminate unnecessary customer service calls, and deliver a more seamless, digital experience to financial institutions,” said Travis Rodak, CTO of LenderDock.The LenderDock Accelerator provides a cloud-native integration that automates insurance-related document delivery, such as lapse notices, policy updates, and verifications to banks and lienholders, directly from PolicyCenter. By streamlining how carriers communicate with third-party financial institutions, LenderDock helps eliminate legacy batch workflows, call center dependency, and paper-based processes.With the LenderDock Accelerator, insurers can benefit from:• Seamless, real-time delivery of lapse notices and policy verifications to banks, credit unions, and mortgage servicers• Significant reduction in customer service call volumes related to lienholder inquiries• Enhanced compliance and audit readiness with automated documentation trails• API-first architecture enabling full automation and faster implementation“By integrating with Guidewire PolicyCenter, we’re giving insurers a fast, secure way to modernize the lienholder workflow—one of the most persistent pain points in policy servicing,” noted Brandon Rodak, CMO at LenderDock. “This step marks a new era of digital transformation for carriers looking to reduce servicing costs while improving accuracy, transparency, and operational agility.”ABOUT LENDERDOCKLenderDock is transforming insurance carrier operations by automating third-party communications with financial institutions. Through a secure, cloud-based platform and API-first integrations, LenderDock eliminates manual processes around lienholder notification, policy verification, and insurance status updates. Trusted by leading carriers, LenderDock empowers insurers to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the customer and partner experience across the insurance servicing lifecycle.ABOUT GUIDEWIRE PARTNERCONNECT ECOSYSTEM AND READY FOR GUIDEWIREGuidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C insurance industry, with over 185 solution partners and 215+ validated integrations. Ready for Guidewire partners deliver complementary solutions with validated security, compatibility, and performance to accelerate time-to-value for insurers using the Guidewire platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.