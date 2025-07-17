Starfish Partners Acquires HireMinds

Joining Starfish Partners is a natural next step for HireMinds.” — David Hayes

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starfish Partners, an international investment and ownership platform for specialized professional and executive search firms, is pleased to announce its acquisition of HireMinds, a Boston-based executive search firm with deep expertise in marketing, communications, life sciences, and finance & accounting recruitment. This strategic partnership expands the Starfish Partners family of companies and enhances its capabilities in high-growth, high-impact sectors.

Founded in 1998, HireMinds has earned a strong reputation for delivering top talent through a relationship-driven, consultative approach. With a core team that has worked together for over 15 years, HireMinds brings stability, deep market knowledge, and enduring client partnerships. Their industry expertise and people-first values align seamlessly with the vision of the Starfish Partners network.

David Hayes, President and Founder of HireMinds says, “Joining Starfish Partners is a natural next step for HireMinds. We’ve built our business on long-term relationships and trusted expertise—values that align perfectly with Starfish’s model. Our connection began through our shared history in the SRA network, and over time, it became clear that Starfish was the right long-term partner for our team and our clients. I’m excited about the expanded reach, resources, and collaboration this will bring, and I’m confident it will help us grow smarter, not just bigger.”

This marks another significant step in Starfish Partners' continued expansion, reinforcing its position as one of the most dynamic forces in the recruiting and executive search industry.

“The integration of HireMinds into the Starfish Partners family is a natural and well-aligned evolution of a long-standing relationship,” says Jeff Kaye, Managing Director of Starfish Partners. “From being a valued client of Next Level Exchange to becoming a respected member of the Sanford Rose Associates network, HireMinds has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence. Having known David for over 15 years—and watching him and his team build deep personal and professional relationships with our leadership—it became clear this was an exceptional fit. The people of HireMinds are world-class search professionals in every sense, and we are honored to welcome them to our growing platform.”

Starfish Partners organizations have won multiple awards for the best place to work, workforce flexibility and charitable endeavors, and have ranked among the top recruiting firms nationally.

Learn more at www.starfishpartners.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.