Scott Samuels, CEO of Horizon Hospitality, Featured in OnlineU

Successful hospitality leaders possess a mix of strategic, interpersonal, and adaptive skills.” — Scott Samuels

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Samuels, CEO of Horizon Hospitality – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in OnlineU, 2025 Most Affordable Online Master's Degrees in Hospitality Management

Choosing one of the most affordable hospitality management master's degrees online can help you advance your career in a global industry without taking on excessive debt. All the accredited schools in our rankings offer fully online master’s degrees in hospitality management, with tuition under $13,000 per year. We interviewed two industry experts to help contextualize how these programs prepare graduates for leadership roles.

Below the rankings, we highlight standout programs using key data points, including affordability, student outcomes, and online accessibility. Here are some top performers:

• Best for Affordability: Missouri State offers the lowest cost at $6,253 yearly.

• Best for Graduation & Retention: The University of Florida ranks #11 for affordability but leads the list with a 90% graduation rate and 97% retention rate.

• Best for Online Reach: Liberty enrolls over 45,000 online grad students.

Scott Samuels, CEO of Horizon Hospitality Associates, has deep expertise in hospitality talent acquisition, stemming from decades of leadership in the industry and over 25 years as CEO of Horizon Hospitality. His background managing top hospitality brands like Hilton, Levy Restaurants, and ClubCorp, giving him a unique perspective of the field. He shares:

What leadership qualities are most critical today in this field?

Successful hospitality leaders possess a mix of strategic, interpersonal, and adaptive skills:

• Emotional Intelligence: Understanding and managing both guests’ and employees’ emotions.

• Crisis Management: The ability to lead through uncertainty (as seen during COVID-19).

• Cultural Competence: Operating effectively in global and multicultural settings.

• Innovative Thinking: Embracing change and leveraging technology to improve guest experiences.

• Financial Acumen: Interpreting data and managing budgets, staffing, and operations efficiently.

A master’s degree in hospitality management delivers both advanced business knowledge and industry-specific leadership training. It can open doors to senior leadership roles like general manager, regional director, or hospitality consultant. In many cases, pursuing an MBA with a concentration in hospitality may offer broader advantages, as it equips professionals with versatile business skills that are often more highly regarded by employers across the industry.

Read full article here: https://www.onlineu.com/most-affordable-colleges/hospitality-management-masters-degrees

