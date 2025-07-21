Kellogg man convicted of felony for illegally killing and wasting a trophy bull moose in Kootenai County

On July 8, 2025, Black was sentenced in Kootenai County District Court to:

$1,500.00 in fines

$10,000.00 in restitution

$250.00 in meat processing fees

$245.50 in court costs

Six months incarceration in county jail

Three years of supervised probation as a condition of a suspended prison sentence

Lifetime revocation of hunting and trapping privileges in Idaho

Through the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, the lifetime revocation will apply in all participating member states, meaning Black will lose hunting and trapping privileges in all US states, except Hawaii.

Fish and Game extends its appreciation to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office for its efforts in successfully prosecuting the case.

Fish and Game is especially grateful to the individuals who reported the crime. Their prompt and responsible actions played a crucial role in holding the violator accountable and helped in protecting Idaho’s treasured wildlife resources.

Anyone who observes or has information about a wildlife crime is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online. Cash rewards are available for credible tips that lead to charges in a wildlife crime.