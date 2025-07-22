Alvaka’s Oli Thordarson Appointed to GTIA ISAO Advisory Group

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alvaka , a global provider of ransomware remediation solutions, today announces its CEO, Oli Thordarson, has been appointed to the Global Technology Industry Association’s (GTIA) ISAO Advisory Group.The GTIA is a non-profit that serves thousands of companies in the global IT industry through advocacy, education and networking opportunities. Its focus is to drive critical initiatives designed to improve and promote industry standards and cybersecurity best practices.Thordarson offers more than four decades of experience supporting businesses with the development and management of comprehensive and protected security and IT infrastructure. Under his leadership, Alvaka has become a respected, trusted partner for enterprises seeking to recover from sophisticated cyberattacks with minimal downtime or data loss while fortifying against future threats.“The GTIA is an impressive organization that has consistently advocated for innovation, resilience and the success of the cybersecurity industry,” said Thordarson. “I’m thrilled to join the Advisory Group and looking forward to working with an exceptional group of industry leaders. Our work will support the development of stronger cybersecurity standards that meet today’s threats, as well as help future-proof the IT environments businesses and communities rely on.”As part of the 13-member ISAO Advisory Group, Thordarson will help shape the GTIA’s cybersecurity mission by promoting knowledge-sharing, developing practical threat intelligence tools and guiding policy around legal, insurance and operational readiness. The group’s focus is to equip IT service providers with timely, actionable insights to better defend against today’s cyber risks and emerging attack vectors.“Alvaka has been a pioneer in the cybersecurity space and under Oli’s leadership has been instrumental in both protecting businesses and developing the tools and strategies to help other security providers do the same. His knowledge and leadership will be valuable additions to the GTIA ISAO Advisory Group,” said Wayne Selk, vice president of cybersecurity programs at GTIA. “We look forward to collaborating with him to enhance the channel’s cyber resilience and foster a proactive, informed and united defense posture for IT service providers globally.”This appointment further solidifies Alvaka’s position as a leading voice for cybersecurity resilience in the face of rising global threats. The company has long advocated for incident preparedness and faster remediation as hallmarks of enterprise defense.To learn more about Alvaka, please visit https://www.alvaka.net/ About AlvakaFounded in 1982, Alvaka is a leading provider of ransomware recovery and cybersecurity solutions. Staffed with talented teams and powerful ransomware recovery tools, Alvaka’s expertise, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to customer success are recognized by the top cyber liability insurers and breach counsels. Alvaka makes MSPs, IT integrators, IT consultants, and IT vendors the right technology partner for fast and effective ransomware recovery. For more information, visit https://www.alvaka.net/

