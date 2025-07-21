Discover MDC’s Blue Pond Natural Area in Bollinger County

Body

MARBLE HILL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites nature explorers to visit Blue Pond; a unique and blue-hued scenic geological marvel situated within Blue Pond Natural Area in Bollinger County.

Known for its strikingly vivid blue water – reaching a depth of about 60 feet – the pond is both a geological marvel and an unforgettable destination.

Blue Pond holds the distinction of being the deepest natural pond in the state.

The pond’s vibrant color is a result of its high mineral content, which reflects sunlight in a way that gives it a brilliant blue hue throughout the year, said Jonathan Notch, MDC forester.

He describes Blue Pond as “one of Missouri’s hidden gems.”

“It serves as an exceptional example of the state’s diverse natural landscape,” said Notch. “We encourage visitors to immerse themselves in its beauty while respecting the sensitive environment.”

Notch recommends observing the pond from designated areas created to view the pond to avoid trespassing on private property.

MDC manages Blue Pond for its ecological and geological significance in conservation efforts. This beautiful body of water doesn’t allow swimming or fishing.

“The surrounding habitat supports a diverse array of native plant and animal species, making it an ideal spot for birdwatching and nature appreciation,” he said.

Visitors are encouraged to also explore nearby areas, including Castor River Shut-Ins at Amidon Memorial Conservation Area. These areas offer hiking trails, river access, and educational opportunities that delve into Missouri’s rich natural heritage.

For more information about Missouri’s natural areas and conservation sites near you, visit mdc.mo.gov.