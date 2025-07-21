MPD Arrests Juveniles in Six Armed Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two juveniles in connection to six armed robberies that occurred in Northeast.

In each offense the suspects exited a vehicle, brandished a firearm, and approached the victim demanding their property. Detectives determined the below offenses were committed by the same suspects:

April 26, 2025, at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 3000 block of 7th Street, NE. CCN 25061042

April 30, 2025, approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Regent Place, NE. CCN 25063397

May 1, 2025, approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NE. CCN 25063524

May 1, 2025, approximately 4:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Douglas Street, NE. CCN 25063464

May 1, 2025, approximately 4:33 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, NE. CCN 25063465

May 1, 2025, approximately 9:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of 7th Street, NE. CCN 25063917

On Sunday, July 20, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14-year-old male of Northeast, DC, and a 16-year-old male of Southeast, DC, were arrested and both charged with six counts of Armed Robbery.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###