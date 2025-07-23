Tyler Mann Injury Law Launches Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway

Tyler Mann Injury Law Back to School Giveaway

Alabama Law Firm to Award Ten $200 Amazon Gift Cards for School Shopping

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law, a leading personal injury law firm serving North Alabama, is excited to announce its Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway. As Alabama families prepare for the upcoming academic year, the firm is demonstrating its commitment to community support by offering ten $200 Amazon gift cards to help offset the rising costs of back-to-school shopping.

According to the United States Federal Credit Union, families with children in elementary through high school spend an average of $586 per child on back-to-school shopping, which does not include the cost of extracurricular activities. This significant expense can create financial stress for families just as they're preparing to launch their children into a successful school year.

"We understand the financial pressure that Alabama families face during back-to-school season," said Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law. "As a father and member of this community, I know how quickly school supply costs can add up. Our goal is to help ten families breathe a little easier this year while their children focus on learning and growing."

North Alabama families with school-age children are invited to enter for a chance to win one of ten $200 Amazon gift cards. The entry process is simple and can be completed online at the firm's website: https://tylermanninjurylaw.com/backtoschool2025

The giveaway launches on July 23, 2025, and entries will be accepted until 10 a.m. CT on Aug. 20, 2025. Winners will be randomly selected and notified on Aug. 21, 2025.

This giveaway reflects Tyler Mann Injury Law’s ongoing commitment to supporting the families and communities it serves throughout North Alabama. The gift cards can be used to purchase school supplies, clothing, books, technology, or any other items needed for a successful school year.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

