Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Names Senior Vice President of Finance

Mary Beth Taylor Steps Into Financial Executive Role

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Beth Taylor brings over 20 years of financial experience spanning health systems, physician services, and ambulatory surgery systems. Before joining Nobis, Mary Beth served as the Chief Accounting Officer, and prior to that, she also held the role of Enterprise Controller for a large health system comprising over 30 hospitals, which was the largest private, physician-owned healthcare system across eight states. Her success is founded on collaborating across departments and divisions to streamline processes, creating operational efficiencies, and delivering customer service that yields the most significant financial benefit through centralized services and effective cash management practices.

In this role at Nobis, Mary Beth provides executive oversight for all aspects of finance, including profit and loss (P&L) management, accounting, revenue cycle management, payroll, financial audits, budgets, banking and investments, investor reports, IT, and supply chain management.

"We are fortunate to have Mary Beth join our executive team with her vast knowledge in managing multiple hospital financials, and we look forward to her insights in streamlining our financial processes," said Chester Crouch, President & CEO of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners.

Mary Beth holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, LLC

Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, LLC is the parent company for Nobis Rehabilitation Partners and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC, which brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Nobis Rehab has currently opened 18 hospitals and has another six under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit https://www.nobisrehabpartners.com/.

