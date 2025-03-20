Mathieu Bitton’s Paris Blues: A Masterclass in Style, Culture, and Cinematic Photography

Paris Blues Book Cover Lenny Kravitz by Mathieu Bitton Mathieu Bitton by Jason Roman

Three-time Grammy-winning photographer captures the raw elegance of Paris—from its fashion and jazz clubs to its streets—featuring a foreword by Naomi Campbell.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed photographer, Grammy Award winner, and Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, Mathieu Bitton, unveils his sophomore fine art photo book, Paris Blues , a striking photographic collection that offers an intimate and unfiltered portrait of Paris.Published by teNeues , Bitton's latest photo book is a deeply personal project that captures the rhythm, nostalgia, and raw beauty of Paris through over 200 black & white and color photographs, and features a foreword by supermodel Naomi Campbell. "Mathieu has a rare ability to capture moments that feel like memories,” writes Campbell, “familiar yet electric, honest yet poetic…it’s a love letter to a city and an era.”Born in Paris in 1973, Bitton’s artistic vision was shaped by the city’s creative renaissance before he moved to the United States as a teenager. Over the past three decades, he has built a remarkable career in photography, design, and art direction, working with some of the most celebrated cultural icons of our time. His art direction and album cover designs have defined the visual identities of music legends from Lenny Kravitz to Quincy Jones, as well as legendary comedian Dave Chappelle.Now, with Paris Blues, he returns to his birthplace to tell a story that is both uniquely his and universally resonant."This book is a love letter to the city that taught me how to see the soul of a moment. Paris is an emotion, and I wanted to capture the scenes from my past that connect to the stories of today," says Bitton.As a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in France, Bitton’s impact on global culture is undeniable. From his Grammy-winning album productions and Grammy-nominated Art Direction, to his celebrated documentary photography, he has long been a curator of stories that matter. With Paris Blues, he pulls back the curtain to reveal an iconic city that is real, tender, and unapologetically alive.Leading up to the official launch of Paris Blues on March 25, 2025, a series of exhibitions showcased Bitton’s work to critical acclaim, with The Los Angeles Times stating, "Paris Blues illustrates Bitton's longing for his hometown through his unique lens... His savvy also extends to recognizing a moment's significance—and, paradoxically, sometimes even for what the moment is not."In January 2024, Leica Gallery Los Angeles debuted a curated selection of photographs from Paris Blues in Bitton’s second exhibition at the gallery. This was followed by a pre-release exhibition at Leica Gallery New York, which drew record-breaking attendance. An additional showcase at Le Coin in New York provided collectors and art enthusiasts with an intimate viewing of Bitton’s most compelling works.Hailed as a defining work in contemporary photography, Paris Blues received high praise from critics, with Vanity Fair Italy stating, “the Paris Blues photography collection captures the beauty and unique charm of the city of Paris, which has a deeply personal meaning to Bitton. His work reflects the essence of the city that not only shaped his childhood but is also a constant source of inspiration for his artistic work. Paris Blues is not only a tribute to his hometown, but also an extension of his successful exhibitions.”Paris Blues will be available for purchase at Barnes & Noble, Amazon , and select fine bookstores worldwide starting March 25, 2025.About Mathieu BittonParis-born artist Mathieu Bitton is a prolific photographer, designer, art director, and producer. He has photographed some of the world’s most celebrated artists, including Quincy Jones, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz, Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga, Mel Brooks, Sidney Poitier, Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, Penelope Cruz, Snoop Dogg, Aretha Franklin, Jerry Seinfeld, Harry Belafonte, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Morgan Freeman, David Letterman and Chris Rock. He has also designed, and art directed an extensive catalog of albums, posters, books, and promotional materials for an illustrious range of films, musicians, and entertainers. When not creating commissioned works, Mathieu finds inspiration shooting candid portraits, stolen moments, and spontaneous street scenes. A common thread, whatever the medium, is capturing the truth of a subject and a moment. Among Mathieu’s numerous achievements are several Grammynominations—including three wins—being awarded the medal of Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters, bestowed by the French Government, and receiving the Seal of the President of the United States from the White House for Paris Blues in 2024.Mathieu’s successful exhibitions have included Travelogue (Los Angeles, 2013), Ascension (Vienna, 2015 and Sofia, 2016), Darker Than Blue (Los Angeles, 2016; Boston, Miami, 2017; Frankfurt, Wetzlar, 2018), and most recently Paris Blues (Los Angeles, New York, 2024), the inspiration and companion to this book. Mathieu is an ambassador for Leica Camera where he has partnered with and participated in several of their ad campaigns and events.About teNeues PublishingteNeues Publishing is renowned for high-quality illustrated books in fashion, design, art, and photography. 