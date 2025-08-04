Macedon Technologies Acquires Defiance Digital, LLC to Enhance Cloud Services Portfolio

Macedon Technologies Acquires Defiance Digital

This acquisition strengthens Macedon's cloud services and AI suite of offerings and expands its footprint in the rapidly growing cloud operations ecosystem.

This enables us to offer a more robust, holistic suite of digital transformation and AI solutions, providing unparalleled value to our clients as they navigate complex cloud and automation initiatives” — Austin Rosenfeld, CEO

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macedon Technologies, a premier champion partner for Appian services, today announced the acquisition of Defiance Digital, LLC, an AWS managed services provider company based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens Macedon Technologies' cloud services offerings, enhances its suite of AI offerings, and expands its footprint in the rapidly growing cloud operations ecosystem.

Defiance Digital, LLC is renowned for its expertise in providing comprehensive managed services for startups, scale-ups, and SMBs, including cloud migration, infrastructure management, optimization, and security. The company's deep technical knowledge and client-centric approach have established it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to leverage the full potential of AWS.

"The acquisition of Defiance Digital, LLC is a pivotal moment for Macedon Technologies," said Austin Rosenfeld, CEO of Macedon Technologies. "Their specialized AWS capabilities perfectly complement our existing strengths as a leading edge cloud solutions provider. This integration will enable us to offer a more robust and holistic suite of digital transformation and AI solutions, providing unparalleled value to our clients as they navigate complex cloud and automation initiatives."

This acquisition underscores Macedon Technologies' commitment to continuous innovation and growth, solidifying its position as a leader in providing comprehensive technology solutions. By combining Defiance Digital's AWS expertise with Macedon Technologies' leadership in Appian, the unified entity is poised to deliver enhanced services that drive efficiency, scalability, and security for businesses across various industries.

John Espey, Founder and CEO of Defiance Digital, LLC, commented, "joining forces with Macedon Technologies presents an exciting opportunity to scale our impact and integrate our specialized AWS services within a larger, highly respected organization. We are enthusiastic about the expanded capabilities we will bring to our combined client base and the growth opportunities for our team."



About Macedon Technologies:

Macedon Technologies is a premier champion partner for Appian, specializing in delivering innovative low-code application development and business process management solutions. With a focus on driving digital transformation, Macedon Technologies helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve strategic objectives through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise.

About Defiance Digital, LLC:

Defiance Digital, LLC is a Charlotte, NC-based company providing expert AWS managed services. Defiance Digital helps businesses optimize their cloud infrastructure, ensure security, and maximize efficiency on the AWS platform.

