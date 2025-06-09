Macedon Technologies Named Champion Partner by Appian, Recognized for Award-Winning No Surprises Act Automation

Macedon automates 85% of NSA to maximize reimbursement revenue and cash flow for healthcare providers who keep the process in-house.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macedon Technologies, a leading provider of intelligent automation and process orchestration solutions, is proud to announce it has been designated a Champion Partner by Appian, the global leader in process automation. This prestigious recognition is a direct result of Macedon’s groundbreaking work automating the No Surprises Act (NSA) claims process - a solution that recently won the Global Innovation Award at the 2025 Appian World conference.

The Champion Partner designation is the highest level within the Appian Partner Program, reserved for organizations demonstrating exceptional expertise, innovation, and client impact with the Appian Platform for an emerging market. Macedon’s achievement underscores its commitment to delivering transformative solutions for complex regulatory requirements in healthcare and beyond.

"We are immensely proud to achieve the Champion Partner designation with Appian for our No Surprises Act automation solution. This recognition validates our commitment to ‘simplify work, simplify process’ for healthcare providers, enabling them to navigate complex regulations efficiently and focus on what truly matters: patient care," said Austin Rosenfeld, CEO of Macedon Technologies.

Macedon’s No Surprises Act Solution maximizes reimbursement revenue and cash flow for Health Care providers who either have high dollar value per NSA-relevant out of network claim, or are dealing with a significant volume of these claims. The solution minimizes risk through keeping the NSA process in-house for service providers while leveraging Appian’s highly secure platform.

The solution automates 85% of the processing of No Surprises Act claims, streamlining dispute management for hundreds of million in claims for clients. By leveraging Appian’s low-code and AI automation capabilities, Macedon enables healthcare organizations to reduce manual workloads, accelerate resolution times, and prevent underpayment of claims.

“Our 2025 Partner Award winners exemplify the transformative power of the Appian Platform. Macedon’s No Surprises Act solution is a prime example of how innovation can deliver measurable outcomes for clients and the broader healthcare ecosystem,” said Christopher O’Connell, Global Leader of Partners & Alliances at Appian.

Macedon Technologies’ teams are 100% Appian certified, with over 95% holding the platform’s highest certification. With a history of more than 800 successful Appian engagements and a client satisfaction rating of 9.7, Macedon continues to set the standard for excellence in intelligent automation and digital transformation.

About Macedon Technologies

Macedon Technologies simplifies work by streamlining processes using the Appian Platform, allowing organizations to focus on their most valuable tasks. With a proven track record across industries and a deep partnership with Appian, Macedon delivers full-lifecycle system development, support, and innovation for clients seeking to transform their operations.

About Appian

Appian is the process company. Its platform helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge.

