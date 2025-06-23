The Washington Post names Macedon Technologies a 2025 TOP WORKPLACE

Macedon representatives Amit Chauhan and Nathan Johnson celebrated the Top Workplaces achievement while at the Washington Post banquet

Macedon Technologies, a leading Appian solution & service provider based in Reston, VA, consistently wins top workplace from positive anonymous employee surveys

At Macedon, we believe in showing up for each other with honesty, trust, and kindness. Creating a space where people feel seen, supported, and valued isn’t just a goal—it’s who we are.” — Michelle Kane, Senior Director of Human Resources

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macedon Technologies, a leading Appian solution and service provider, has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2025 TOP WORKPLACES in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include technology companies, real estate firms and financial service providers. Macedon received the Washington Post's TOP WORKPLACE 4 times in the last 8 years.

“This award is a meaningful reminder of what we stand for as a team,” said Michelle Kane, Senior Director of Human Resources. “At Macedon, we’re more than just coworkers—we’re a community. We believe in showing up for each other with honesty, trust, and kindness. Creating a space where people feel seen, supported, and valued isn’t just a goal—it’s who we are. We’re proud to build a workplace where everyone can belong, grow, and feel at home.”

“We are honored to be included in the Washington Post TOP WORKPLACES list again”, said Austin Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer. “I created Macedon by hand-picking every member of our team. I am proud of each of their professional accomplishments and grateful for their hard work.”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 18 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s TOP WORKPLACES and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/interactive/2025/top-workplaces-2025

About Macedon Technologies

At Macedon, we've been simplifying work and how businesses operate since our founding in 2009. We lead the way in Intelligent Automation solutions, looking beyond requirements, asking probing questions, and challenging assumptions to build the right tools for our clients.

As a premier Appian services provider and reseller, we simplify success with our unique hybrid roles, our extensive service offerings, and our expertise. Our experts have completed over 800 successful engagements for over 100 clients, including Fortune 500 and other large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and federal and state government agencies.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning media publisher dedicated to holding truth to power through impactful and consequential journalism. With the mission to connect, inform and enlighten, its trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions are consumed daily by millions of readers around the world.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is an HR technology company committed to building and promoting award-winning, people-first cultures. As the research firm powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, Energage leverages employee survey insights to identify and celebrate exceptional organizations at regional, national, and industry levels. Our all-in-one platform equips companies to attract top talent, unlock potential, and keep employees engaged — driving culture, growth, and performance. Learn more at www.energage.com [cts.businesswire.com] and www.topworkplaces.com.

