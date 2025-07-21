OSCE Launches Cybersecurity Training Programme for Government Institutions of Uzbekistan

From e-government to digital public services, Uzbekistan is steadily advancing the digitalization of its core state functions. However, digital transformation is impossible without robust cybersecurity. To support this, from 14 July to 21 August, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Technologies and Noventiq Education Center, conduct a series of trainings for 70 information security specialists from government institutions.

These efforts support the implementation of the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On Measures Aimed at Further Strengthening Activities to Combat Crimes Committed through the Use of Information Technologies."

The training programme focuses on three priority areas of cyber defence:

Ethical Hacking – understanding the mindset of cyber attackers and how to counter them. Participants explore hacking methods, simulate real-world threat scenarios, and learn to identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

– understanding the mindset of cyber attackers and how to counter them. Participants explore hacking methods, simulate real-world threat scenarios, and learn to identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Linux Security – over 90% of all servers worldwide operate on Linux, including web servers, databases, and critical corporate and government systems. This module covers system hardening, access control, log management, and common threats in Linux environments.

– over 90% of all servers worldwide operate on Linux, including web servers, databases, and critical corporate and government systems. This module covers system hardening, access control, log management, and common threats in Linux environments. Windows Server Security – ensuring the resilience of server infrastructure. Participants learn to secure servers against internal and external threats, including security configuration, monitoring, and prevention of digital attacks.

These focus areas represent the foundational elements of the IT landscape on which modern digital services are built.

“To effectively respond to today’s digital risks, professionals need more than just theoretical knowledge—they need practical experience. Programmes like this allow specialists to prepare for real-world challenges. It’s an important step toward ensuring that digital infrastructure remains resilient and secure,” noted Sergei Sizov, Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

These trainings are part of a broader OSCE initiative aimed at strengthening national capacities to combat cybercrime and protect digital data. In particular, they are conducted within the framework of the OSCE project "Development of National Capacities to Counter Cyber/ICT Threats." The initiative focuses on enhancing the professional skills of government personnel and aligning national practices with international standards and best practices.

These trainings have become an integral part of a comprehensive effort to enhance national capacity in information security, ensuring the development of professionals equipped to tackle contemporary digital challenges.