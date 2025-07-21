World Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd Honored with Global Humanitarian Award in Nairobi

Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, World Civility Ambassador Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe of Kenya, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Robin West of the USA, Dr. Edinah Kangwana, MBS, of Kenya World Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd Civility Voice Diplomat Citation and Award Hardware World Civility Ambassador and Civility Spokesperson Veronica Byrd displays her official credentials World Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd of Topeka, Kansas Delivers TEDx Presentation at Oakland City University Rapheal Posey with his mother World Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd at an International Award Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya

Many people talk about making a difference, but Veronica Byrd is a person of action. Our organization was happy to honor her for her excellent work.” — Amb. Dominic Obadiah, Humanitarian Diplomat

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, July 17, the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi was filled with excitement and admiration as World Civility Ambassador Veronica Byrd of Kansas, USA, was awarded the prestigious Civility Voice Diplomat’s Global Humanitarian Award. Ms. Byrd, an award-winning international speaker, was recognized for her dedication and enthusiasm for personal development training and growth for both youth and adults.The Civility Voice Diplomat’s Global Humanitarian Award is a highly respected honor given to individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting civility and humanitarian efforts in their communities and beyond. Ms. Byrd’s unwavering commitment to empowering others to reach their full potential and fostering kindness and respect in all areas of life has earned her this distinguished recognition.Ms. Byrd, who has served as a World Civility Ambassador since 2018, actively participates in various initiatives and projects that promote civility and personal growth. She has traveled to different parts of the world, including Dubai, Bahrain, Kenya, and more, to share her knowledge and expertise through workshops, seminars, and speaking engagements. Her influence has touched many, and her efforts have inspired positive change in numerous lives.In an interview after receiving her award, Ms.. Byrd expressed her gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to all the individuals and organizations she worked with during her journey to promote civility and personal growth. She also emphasized the importance of cultivating a culture of kindness and respect in today’s society, particularly among young people, who are the future leaders.Founded in Africa, CVD has a global vision based on the belief that, despite differences in geography, culture, and context, service is a fundamental principle that unites humanity. The initiative is rooted in core humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and collectiveness, which guide every process and recognition.CVD Awards are available at the international, national, and local levels. These levels encourage diversity and representation across various service areas and areas of influence.Founded in 2020 by Amb. Dr. Dominic Obadiah, HSC, a renowned humanitarian diplomat and global philanthropist, along with Dr. Edinah Kangwana, MBS, a leadership and governance expert and multi-award-winning transformational leader, co-founder of CVD board management, the organization is dedicated to promoting peace and serving humanity in the global community.The Civility Voice Diplomat’s Global Humanitarian Award recognizes Ms. Byrd’s dedication and effort in promoting civility and personal growth. Her work has had a profoundly positive impact on her community and has inspired others to follow suit. Ms. Byrd’s role as a World Civility Ambassador continues to create a significant difference worldwide, and her legacy will inspire future generations.

