Tabletop Exhibit Space Sold Out for 2025 CEA Summit East

This event was created to bring the CEA industry’s business leaders together with academic leaders shaping its future—and the sold-out summit exhibit space confirms this mission is resonating” — Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con

DANVILLE, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tabletop exhibit space is officially sold out for the upcoming CEA Summit East , scheduled for September 9-10, 2025, at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) in Danville, Virginia. The sold-out floor is a strong indicator of the growing importance of the event as a premier gathering for professionals and researchers driving innovation in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector.Presented by Indoor Ag-Con and the CEA Innovation Center (a partnership between IALR and Virginia Tech), the CEA Summit East brings together business and academia for two focused days of education, networking, and industry innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest solutions and services from industry leaders while engaging in deep dive conference sessions, industry and research showcase presentations, networking events and tours of the cutting-edge CEA Innovation Center on-site.“This event was created to bring the CEA industry’s commercial leaders together with research and academic leaders shaping its future—and the sold-out summit exhibit space confirms this mission is resonating,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “We’re proud to welcome suppliers representing many facets of the CEA sector.”“The CEA Summit East is a unique gathering where our applied research work and industry collaboration come together to drive real-world solutions,” said Dr. Scott Lowman, Vice President of Applied Research at IALR. “We are excited to see the exhibitor interest continue to grow and look forward to two days of meaningful dialogue and connection for the CEA community.”The 2025 tabletop exhibitors include: Anden, Atlas Greenhouse, Berger, Dalsem B.V., GrowSpan, Green Food Solutions, Jack's Fertilizer, JASA, Jiffy Products of America, Koppert, Legacy Labor, Inc., Microsoft, Microclimates, Moleaer, Pace 49, Pedrollo Group USA, Plantlogic LLC, Priva, Rimol Greenhouse, SGS, Sollum Technologies, and Zayndu.Registration is now open for attendees. Learn more about the full conference schedule, confirmed speakers, tours, and hotel information at www.ceasummit.com ABOUT CEA SUMMIT EASTCo-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con and the CEA Innovation Center—a partnership between IALR and Virginia Tech—the CEA Summit East returns September 9-10, 2025, for its fourth edition. The event offers two days of educational sessions, tabletop exhibits, networking, research showcases, and tours of the CEA Innovation Center, all designed to bring together stakeholders from across the indoor farming industry. Attendees include greenhouse growers, urban agriculture operations, vertical farms, outdoor growers exploring hybrid opportunities, educators, scientists, extension specialists, suppliers, engineers, tech specialists, architects/developers, government officials, and other industry members. www.ceasummit.com ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con is the largest trade show and conference for greenhouse, controlled environment agriculture and vertical farming. The event covers all crop types and brings together growers, tech providers, researchers, and business leaders to explore trends and innovations shaping the future of food production www.indoor.ag ABOUT THE CEA INNOVATION CENTERThe Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center is a joint project between Virginia Tech, the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), and industry that is working to advance the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector in Virginia, the U.S., and internationally through leveraging its collective resources, skills, and expertise by addressing the needs of the industry with research, education, and extension programs. www.ceaic.org

