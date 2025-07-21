Delnora Wins 2025 Music Video of the Year at 69th Annual ICGMA Awards for 'Man At The Well'

Delnora with the prestigious "2025 Music Video of the Year" Gold Cross Award from the International Country Gospel Music Association (ICGMA) 2025 ICGMA award winners

~Nashville Artist Takes Home Gold Cross Award for Music Video of the Year, Featuring Scenes from Hit Series "The Chosen"~

WEST PLAINS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positive Country artist Delnora was honored with the prestigious "2025 Music Video of the Year" Gold Cross Award from the International Country Gospel Music Association (ICGMA) at their 69th annual awards ceremony on July 19th in West Plains, Missouri.The video for "Man At The Well" features an outdoor performance of the song by Delnora filmed on location in Midlothian, TX interspersed with footage from the acclaimed television series "The Chosen," along with an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview with Delnora and actress Vanessa DeSilvio, who portrays "Photina" – "The Woman at the Well” in the series.Co-written by Delnora, Jeff Bates, and Thomas Mac, "Man At The Well" showcases Delnora's signature blend of authentic Appalachian vocals and inspirational storytelling that has made her a leading voice in positive country music. "I'm grateful to be just a small part of the 'Man At The Well' music video," said Delnora upon receiving the award. "The recognition for this great music video should really go to Producer/Director Adam Drake and the incredible team at Cinemastory Productions."The “Man At The Well” music video crew included Associate Producer Shane Reitzammer, Director of Photography Joey Nicotra, Gaffer Nick Caldwell, Audio specialist Sutton Stout, BTS filmmaker AJ Vanterpool, and Film Editor Andy Baeza. The project was produced by CinemaStory and filmed on location in Midlothian, Texas.The song was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Cowbell Fever Studio in Sparta, Tennessee by Josh Swift, who also co-produced the track with Delnora for her "Blank Page" album. It reached #1 on the Christian Voice Magazine charts.About Delnora:A native of Princeton, West Virginia, Delnora is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who has established herself as a prominent voice in inspirational country music. Over the past decade, she has made numerous appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage while building a reputation for her authentic Appalachian vocals and heartfelt songwriting.Delnora's recent chart successes include her current Top 5 Inspirational Country Music chart hit "Peacemaker," a duet with Chris Golden (son of Oak Ridge Boys legend William Lee Golden). Her music consistently resonates with audiences seeking hope and unity through faith-based country music.Delnora has been recognized in multiple categories including New Artist, Female Vocalist, and Inspirational Song of the Year. Her "Blank Page" album showcases her distinctive blend of traditional country instrumentation with contemporary inspirational messaging, positioning her alongside artists like Carrie Underwood and Anne Wilson in the positive country music space.Beyond her solo career, Delnora has collaborated with notable artists and continues to perform extensively throughout the country. Her authentic Appalachian roots and Nashville polish have made her a sought-after performer for both secular and faith-based audiences.This ICGMA Gold Cross Award for "Man At The Well" adds to Delnora's growing list of accolades as she continues building her reputation as a leading voice in inspirational country music."Man At The Well" is available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Amazon Music.For more information or to request a media appearance or performance for Delnora, contact

Man at the Well (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.