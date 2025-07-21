KlaymanToskes Investigates Advisory Fees on Alternative Investments After SEC Action Against American Portfolios

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National securities law firm KlaymanToskes urges investors to review their brokerage accounts for improper advisory fees on alternative investments following a recent enforcement action by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against American Portfolios Advisors, Inc. The SEC found that American Portfolios improperly charged advisory fees on certain alternative investments that did not require such fees, resulting in financial harm to investors.Alternative investments, including private placements, hedge funds, and other illiquid products, often carry heightened risks such as limited transparency, valuation challenges, and difficulty in liquidation. These complexities require careful management and transparent fee structures aligned with investors’ best interests. The SEC’s findings reveal that some advisory firms may impose advisory fees on these products where such fees are not warranted, increasing costs unnecessarily for clients.KlaymanToskes warns that American Portfolios Advisors is not alone in these practices. Other brokerage firms and registered investment advisers may also be charging improper advisory fees on illiquid or alternative assets, impacting a wide range of investors.Investors who hold alternative investments and believe they may have been charged excessive or inappropriate advisory fees are encouraged to seek a free, confidential portfolio review with KlaymanToskes. The firm offers over 30 years of experience in legal analysis to determine whether fees align with industry standards, and if a financial recovery may be warranted.Investors can contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or via email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com to schedule a free, confidential consultation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million* in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes (*exclusive of attorneys fees and costs). Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.