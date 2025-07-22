Flatrock Motorclub Named Title Sponsor of Third Annual Patriotic Pick Benefiting Special Operations Warrior Foundation

Actress Jill Wagner and her husband Army Major David Lemanowicz are set to host the Third Annual Patriotic Pick Benefiting Special Operations Warrior Foundation on their family farm in Tellico Plains, TN on Saturday, September 6, 2025

ROCKWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flatrock Motorclub , the premier private driving club, community and resort nestled in the scenic hills of Tennessee, has proudly signed on as the Title Sponsor of the Third Annual Patriotic Pick at Scott Mansion Farms in Tellico Plains, TN. This family-friendly event, hosted by actress and television personality Jill Wagner, will take place Saturday, September 6, 2025, and directly benefits Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF).Patriotic Pick invites guests to enjoy a day of grape picking, scenic hayrides, live music, food trucks and more — all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Scott Mansion Farms located at 197 Scott Mansion Rd, Tellico Plains, TN 37385. The event is designed to bring families together for fun while raising awareness and funds for an extraordinary cause: supporting the families of our nation’s fallen Special Operations Personnel and all Medal of Honor Recipients.“We are honored to have Flatrock Motorclub join us as the title sponsor for this very special event,” said Jill Wagner, host and longtime advocate for military families. “Their support not only helps create a memorable experience for attendees but also directly contributes to the life-changing work that SOWF does for the children of our most elite and selfless warriors.”Special Operations Warrior Foundation ensures the children of fallen Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps Special Operations Personnel — as well as all Medal of Honor Recipients — receive a "cradle to career" education, including:-Preschool and private school grants-Tutoring and support for students with disabilities-College readiness programs-Full financial assistance for up to four years of college-College-to-career transition support-Educational support for the children of Special Operations Personnel whose spouse passes away while the operator is actively servingAdditionally, SOWF provides immediate financial support to severely combat-wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations Personnel requiring hospitalization.“Supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation speaks directly to the values we hold dear at Flatrock Motorclub: honor, excellence, and giving back to those who sacrifice for our freedoms,” said Rusty Bittle, CEO and Founder Flatrock Motorclub. “We’re proud to stand with this meaningful event and help support its mission.”Tickets and sponsorships are available now for Patriotic Pick at www.specialops.org/events About Flatrock MotorclubFlatrock Motorclub is a premier, members-only motorclub and luxury resort, redefining the driving experience for car enthusiasts. Located just 45 minutes west of Knoxville, Tennessee, Flatrock Motorclub spans 900+ acres and features a world-class, Tilke-designed 3.5-mile, 23-turn road course engineered for driving at all levels. Flatrock is a vibrant lifestyle community, offering upscale amenities, professional coaching and exclusive membership access to a state-of-the-art facility. For more information, visit www.flatrockmotorclub.com About Special Operations Warrior FoundationSOWF honors America’s heroes by providing comprehensive educational support to the surviving children of fallen Special Operations Personnel, children of Special Operators whose spouse is deceased, and children of all Medal of Honor Recipients, as well as immediate financial assistance to critically wounded, ill and injured Special Operators. Learn more at www.specialops.org

