MAKE Wellness Reports $10 Million in Monthly Revenue During First Year

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAKE Wellness announced today that it has reached $10 million in monthly gross revenue within its first year of operations. The company attributes this milestone to customer demand for its nutritional supplements and the adoption of its product line across its community network.Founded in late 2024, MAKE Wellness introduced its initial products during a three-day launch event called “MAKE ONE.” Prior to the public launch, the company shipped 100,000 orders within its pre-launch period. According to MAKE Wellness, order volume and repeat purchases have continued to grow since that time.“Our first-year performance reflects the efforts of our team and the support of our customers,” said Chief Executive Officer Justin Serra. “We remain focused on advancing our product research and supporting individuals in their approach to wellness.”MAKE Wellness offers nutritional supplements developed with bioactive peptides and plant-based ingredients. The company states that its approach emphasizes research-based formulations designed to support general health and well-being.The leadership team includes Executive Chairman Truman Hunt, Chief Marketing Officer Robert Finigan, Chief Operating Officer Tyler Whitehead, and Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Bartlett, who directs product development and research initiatives.MAKE Wellness reports that its strategy moving forward includes expanding product offerings and continuing to invest in research on bioactive peptide technology.MAKE Wellness is a health and nutrition company specializing in bioactive peptide-based supplements. Its product development process combines scientific research with natural ingredients to create formulations designed to support overall health and vitality.

