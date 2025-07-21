Alan-1 Crowns Champion of Major League eSports Missile Command® Tournament at California Extreme 2025

Tournament winner PAKMAN poses with Luke & James Anderson of Alan-1

Hundreds of arcade collectors came to California Extreme 2025 in Santa Clara and one of them left with his own Missile Command: Recharged arcade cabinet.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan-1 Inc. concluded an electrifying arcade competition this weekend at California Extreme 2025, held July 19–20 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara Hotel in Santa Clara, CA. Hundreds of classic gaming fans and competitive players gathered at the event, with many testing their reflexes and strategic prowess in the Major League eSports ( MLeS ), Missile Command: Grid Gauntlet Tournament, a modernized take on Atari ’slegendary arcade title.MLeS allowed for easy on-site hosting of the tournament, turning Alan-1's arcade space into an eSports event. Invited attendees logged into the "Grid Gauntlet" tournament by using their MLeS accounts and compete for the highest score across both days.After a heated weekend of missile mayhem and base-saving heroics, one skilled player rose above the rest to claim the ultimate prize: their veryown Missile Command: Recharged full-sized arcade cabinet. Simply known by his screen name PAKMAN, he secured victory with the top score of the weekend, walking away with a real cabinet that was featured on the show floor and is valued at over $5,000 in retail.“Missile Command is one of the most iconic games in arcade history, and seeing it reborn through both the Recharged edition and competitive eSports is such a thrill,” said James Anderson, CEO of Alan-1 Inc. “The crowd at California Extreme brought incredible energy, and it’s clear there’s a deep love for arcades and putting your skills to the test. Congratulations to our champion and perhaps we'll see them at our MLeS World Championships in January!”The MLeS competitive ecosystem operates daily, weekly, and monthly tournaments on all Alan-1 games, including Avian Knights, Asteroids Recharged: Arcade Edition, and Soda Slam!. The free app enables players to track their rankings, participate in organized tournaments, earn League Points, be informed if someone defeats their score, and more, all from their mobile devices. Available on iOS and Android, MLeS is becoming the go-to platform for arcade eSports enthusiasts.“Atari has always stood at the intersection of technology and fun,” said Jason Polansky, Game Producer at Atari. “Events like this showcase how our classic titles can thrive in modern, competitive formats, and how passionate the community remains. We’re proud to partner with Alan-1 to continue that tradition.”The Missile Command: Grid Gauntlet tournament was one of the most anticipated attractions of California Extreme 2025, reaffirming the event’s status as the premier celebration of arcade culture and innovation.For media inquiries, photos from the tournament, or to learn more about upcoming events, please contact:luke@alan-1.comAbout Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer that proudly produces arcade cabinets in its privately owned manufacturing facility located in Utah’s Silicon Slopes. This ensures the highest levels of quality and craftsmanship. Headquartered in the U.S.A., the company has offices in Sunnyvale, California, Tooele, and American Fork, Utah. Alan-1 is dedicated to creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. By partnering with industry giants like Atari, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming and entertainment while capturing the magic of classic video games. For more information, please visit https://alan-1.com If you would like to schedule a factory tour of Alan-1’s manufacturing facilities, which are approximately 30 minutes from the Salt Lake City International airport, please call 1-844-44-ALAN1, extension 3. The Alan-1 team looks forward to hosting you!About Atari, Inc.Atariis an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit Atari online at https://Atari.com Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF). © 2025 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.END OF LINE

