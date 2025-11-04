Alan-1 Inc. Announces the Return of the Atari® PONG® Coffee Table: A Premium Tribute to the Game that Started it All

The Atari PONG Coffee Table, a home-use electromechanical game that replicates the 1972 Atari game PONG, is back thanks to Alan-1

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan-1 Inc. is proud to announce the return of the popular Atari PONG Coffee Table, giving fans the chance to bring one of the most unique home gaming experiences ever created into their living room. This is the ultimate celebration of PONG and the Atari legacy, which begins shipping on December 10th, 2025, so it can arrive just in time for Christmas.The Atari PONG Coffee Table is unlike any other product in the home entertainment market. First introduced to the world in 2017, these mechanical tables instantly captured global attention. They offer the original PONG experience without screens, using a mesmerizing system of motors, rails, pulleys, and magnets to recreate the iconic paddle-and-ball action. What results is not just a game, but a kinetic work of art that honors the spirit of Al Alcorn, Nolan Bushnell, and the company that launched an industry.“PONG is more than a video game. It is the spark that ignited the gaming revolution,” said James Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Alan-1 Inc. “This premium coffee table pays tribute to that history. It is both a beautiful piece of furniture and a cultural icon that brings people together, just as the original arcade machine did over fifty years ago.”The Atari PONG Coffee Table measures 19” H x 29” W x 48” D and doubles as a sleek modern coffee table designed exclusively for home use. It retails for $2,999 USD. Pre-orders open November 4th, 2025 at https:// alan-1.com and through Atari.com . Units will also be available through Amazon.com . Shipping begins December 10th, 2025, in time for Christmas delivery.Celebrate the game that started it all with a piece of history that is as functional as it is unforgettable.Order yours today at https://alan-1.com and experience the premium tribute to PONG.About Atari, Inc.Atariis an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit Atari online at https://www.Atari.com . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF). © 2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer headquartered in Utah’s Silicon Slopes, with additional offices in Tooele and American Fork, Utah. The company designs and prototypes all of its arcade cabinets in its privately owned U.S. facility, ensuring innovation, precision, and craftsmanship from the very first build.Alan-1 has been recognized with multiple industry awards for creativity, design, and innovation. Its vision is to create location-based entertainment games that deliver unforgettable memories for players, families, and communities. Guided by its taglines “We fight for the users,” “Every game counts,” and “Having fun, building fun,” Alan-1 embraces the joy of play while pushing the boundaries of what modern interactive entertainment can be.For more information, please visit https://alan-1.com . To schedule a tour of Alan-1’s prototype facility, located just 30 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, please call 1-844-44-ALAN1, extension 3. The Alan-1 team looks forward to welcoming you.END OF LINE

