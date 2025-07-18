Alan-1 Inc. Launches Missile Command: Recharged™ Arcade, A Modern Classic Celebrating 45 Years of Atari’s Iconic Game

Missile Command Recharged Arcade Pro+ Model Missile Command Recharged Arcade control panel Missile Command Recharged Arcade gameplay

Missile Command: Recharged steps into the spotlight for Alan-1s next arcade release, seeing a return of the classic game to arcades after 45 years.

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan-1 Inc., a leading innovator in arcade manufacturing, is thrilled to announce the launch of Missile Command: Recharged™ Arcade, officially licensed by Atari. This stunning arcade cabinet, based on the acclaimed Missile Command: Recharged game for console and PC, marks the first time a Missile Command title has graced arcades since the 1980 original, celebrating 45 years of this legendary franchise.Missile Command: Recharged Arcade blends nostalgic charm with cutting-edge technology to employ new game design elements into the Missile Command universe. Housed in a beautifully crafted cabinet adorned with vibrant comic book-style art, the game features redesigned software and authentic trackball controllers, echoing the tactile thrill of the 1980 classic. New features elevate the experience, including:-Two-Player Mode: Team up to defend against relentless missile barrages.-Wave-based gameplay: Defend your cities across 255 waves, with special Challenges along the way-Save Your State: Each US state is represented by their own unique background-Power-Ups: Turn the tide of battle and deepen gameplay-Physical Effects: Feel the intensity with wind, rumble feedback, and a pinball knocker.-The "Big Red Button:" A lifesaving feature to catch a breather when the chaos peaks-MLeS Integration: Find a Missile Command: Recharged cabinet near you, track your score & achievements, get notifications when your score is beat, participate in weekly tournaments - all for free by using your mobile device.“Missile Command: Recharged Arcade is a love letter to Atari’s timeless masterpiece and it builds on what we accomplished with Asteroids Recharged Arcade,” said Luke Anderson, Chief Gaming Officer at Alan-1. “We’re honoring 45 years of Missile Command by delivering an unforgettable experience that bridges generations of players while fulfilling the needs of modern operators.”“There’s no better way to celebrate almost five decades of this Atari classic than to bring it back to form,” said Jason Polansky, director of the Atari Recharged series at Atari. “Attendees of the PAX East trade show earlier this year loved playing Alan-1’s new cabinet, and we can’t wait to see it at arcades all around the world.”The game will make its world debut at California Extreme 2025, held in Santa Clara, CA, where attendees will be the first to play this electrifying title before its wider market release. As a highlight of the event, Alan-1 will host a Major League eSports (MLeS) Grid Gauntlet Tournament, pitting the best players against each other for supremacy. The grand prize? A brand-new Missile Command: Recharged Arcade cabinet for the ultimate Missile Commander. Second & third place winners will get to select a single Alan-1 arcade part or piece of merchandise.Players who are interested in competing can arrive prepared by downloading the MLeS app to their phone now. It is available on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Once you download it, create your free account, then when you go to play Missile Command Recharged, scan the QR code that appears on the screen using the app. Select the Grid Gauntlet tournament, and do your best to secure that high score!Join us at California Extreme 2025 to experience the rebirth of an arcade legend. The game is now available to pre-order on Alan-1.com at an MSRP of $4,999, making it one of the most affordable games in the industry. Media Kit with additional assets on Missile Command: Recharged Arcade is also available.About Atari, Inc.Atariis an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit Atari online at www.Atari.com Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF). © 2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer that proudly produces arcade cabinets in its privately owned manufacturing facility located near Utah’s “Silicon Slopes” region. This ensures the highest levels of quality and craftsmanship. Headquartered in the U.S.A., the company has offices in Sunnyvale, California, and Tooele and American Fork, Utah. Alan-1 is dedicated to creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. By partnering with industry giants like Atari, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming and entertainment while capturing the magic of classic video games. For more information, please visit https://alan-1.com If you would like to schedule a factory tour of Alan-1’s manufacturing facilities, which are approximately 30 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, please call 1-844-44-ALAN1, extension 3. The Alan-1 team looks forward to hosting you!

Missile Command Recharged Arcade - Official Trailer

