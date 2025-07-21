Powerball Power Play Option Produces Double $100,000 Wins

Tonight’s Estimated Jackpot is a Whopping $308 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – The $1 Powerball Power Play option continues to produce for Mississippi Lottery players after two tickets with the add-on were sold last week, doubling $50,000 prizes to $100,000. With tonight’s Powerball jackpot at an impressive estimated $308 million with an estimated cash value of $137.7 million, anticipation builds to see how many more add-on wins the state will see.

Last week’s winning tickets were sold at the Walmart Superstore in Corinth and Ramey’s in Gautier. Both players matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball for a $50,000 prize. Because they added the $1 Power Play option, their winnings were doubled to $100,000 each.

“These recent wins are a strong reminder that add-ons like Power Play can significantly increase non-jackpot prizes,” said Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. “We’ve consistently seen Power Play wins double, triple, even quadruple prizes. And let’s not forget our largest winner ever came from a $1 Double Play add-on, with a player in Petal taking home a $10 million jackpot prize.”

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. For an additional $1 per play, players can add Power Play to multiply non-jackpot prizes. They may also add the $1 Double Play for another chance to win in a separate drawing with a separate prize chart with a jackpot of $10 million using the same numbers.

Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion

Only one Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Drawing remains on Wednesday, July 30, with supersized cash prizes, up to $25,000. Players can enter their non-winning Hot Games, the $2 Heat Stroke, $5 Blazing Hot Bucks or $10 Red Hot Cash, by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 27, for a last shot at sizzlin’ summer cash. This drawing will include all non-winning promotional entries received from May 6, 2025, to July 27, 2025. Visit mslottery.com and click BONUS PROMOS to learn more.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.98 million with an estimated cash value of $1.33 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $110 million with an estimated cash value of $48.4 Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot resets to $50,000 after one player matched all five numbers in the Sunday night drawing to win the $707,000 jackpot. The ticket was purchased at JR Food Mart #474 in Leakesville.

