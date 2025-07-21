New Videos Available to Help Guide Unemployment Process
Iowa’s unemployment system has been recently updated, and new videos are now available to assist Iowans through the process. A video guide for unemployment claimants is available in English, Spanish, French, and Swahili.
For one-on-one assistance, visit IWD's unemployment help page.
The playlist of videos can be found on our YouTube channel or by selecting the link below.
