Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,147 in the last 365 days.

New Videos Available to Help Guide Unemployment Process

Iowa’s unemployment system has been recently updated, and new videos are now available to assist Iowans through the process. A video guide for unemployment claimants is available in English, Spanish, French, and Swahili.

For one-on-one assistance, visit IWD's unemployment help page.

The playlist of videos can be found on our YouTube channel or by selecting the link below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Videos Available to Help Guide Unemployment Process

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more