Attorney General Jackley Announces Federal Approval of ICE 287(g) Partnership with DCI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, July 21, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department (ICE) has officially approved a partnership with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to enforce federal immigration law on violent criminals and drug dealers in South Dakota.

“When state and federal law enforcement agencies work together, it strengthens public safety,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I have entered into this agreement to improve our ability to track down violent criminals and drug dealers.”

Attorney General Jackley and other State Attorneys General announced in May that they would seek 287(g) federal authority for their respective states agencies after they toured the southern border.

DCI intends to establish a Task Force Program headquartered in Pierre. Federal authorities would initially train DCI agents from Eastern and Western South Dakota to serve as 287(g) Task Force officers.

