Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Announces $2,000 Back-to-School Giveaway

Dudley DeBosier Back to School Giveaway

Louisiana Law Firm to Award Ten $200 Amazon Gift Cards for School Shopping

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, a leading Louisiana law firm, is pleased to announce the return of its Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway. As Louisiana students and educators prepare for the upcoming academic year, the firm is supporting local education by offering ten Amazon gift cards, each valued at $200.

Louisiana families and teachers are invited to participate in this opportunity to win one of ten $200 Amazon gift cards which can be used for back-to-school purchases. Interested participants can enter by completing the registration form available online at www.dudleydebosier.com/backtoschool2025. The entry window opens on July 23, 2025, at 10 a.m. CT and closes on August 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. CT. Winners will be selected and notified on or after August 21, 2025.

According to the United States Federal Credit Union, families with children in elementary through high school spent an average of $586 per child on back-to-school shopping, which does not include the cost of extracurricular activities.

"Every year, we see the incredible dedication of Louisiana's educators and families to student success, often stretching their budgets to provide essential supplies," said managing partner Chad Dudley. "This giveaway represents our appreciation and desire to ease some of the financial pressure that comes with a new school year."

Recipients can use their gift cards to purchase textbooks, school supplies, clothing, technology, or any other items necessary for academic preparation and success. Beyond the Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers maintains an active role in community engagement through educational scholarships, partnerships with local organizations, and various charitable initiatives throughout Louisiana.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Denham Springs, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors.

For more information, visit http://www.dudleydebosier.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.



