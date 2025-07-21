Fine Organics selects Union County for first US manufacturing facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Fine Organic Industries Limited (Fine Organics), a manufacturer of specialty additives, today announced it selects Union County to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility. The company’s investment will create 60 new jobs.

Founded in India, Fine Organics is a leading global manufacturer of bio-based specialty ingredients and additives, derived from vegetable oils and oleochemicals, used in foods, plastics, personal care products, animal nutrition, inks, coatings and more. The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as sales offices in the U.S. and Europe.

Fine Organics will construct a new manufacturing facility, located at 1907 Spartanburg Highway in Jonesville, to serve its U.S. customer base.

Operations are expected to be online in 2027. Individuals interested in joining the Fine Organics team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $850,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Union County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

"Establishing our first facility in Union County marks a significant milestone in our journey to better serve our customers across the United States. This strategic expansion not only strengthens supply security but also elevates the level of service for our U.S. customers. With deep gratitude for the unwavering support from state and local partners, we are excited to be part of the Union County community in South Carolina. Union County offers a thriving environment for innovation and manufacturing excellence, and we look forward to establishing and growing our presence in this community to extend our reach across North, Central and South America." -Fine Organic Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Shah

“We are proud to welcome Fine Organics to South Carolina and into our world-class manufacturing industry. Investments like this reflect the trust global companies place in our workforce. Union County is well prepared for this opportunity, and we look forward to building a lasting partnership as Fine Organics puts down roots in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has an impressive reputation for attracting foreign direct investment, and we are pleased to welcome Fine Organics to our roster of global firms doing business here. Congratulations to Fine Organics and Union County on this significant win for one of our state’s rural communities.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Union County is honored to welcome Fine Organics and proud to be the site of their first U.S. manufacturing facility. This investment is a significant milestone for our community and reaffirms that Union County is open for business. We are deeply grateful for their confidence in our county and excited for the opportunities this partnership will bring.” -Union County Supervisor Phillip Russell

