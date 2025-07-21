Pentagon AI Email-to-Quote - Inside your Pentagon2000 ERP

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

We're excited to highlight the powerful integration to the PENTAGON2000 platform - ePlaneAI’s EmailAI being connected directly to your ERP environment.

ENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. Since 1986 we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems, Metals and Automotive industries.” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000, a leading provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronic component & Fasteners industries, today announced a significant innovation to its Pentagon 2000 platform through a new strategic partnership with ePlane AI.

'Pentagon Email AI' module automates the creation of RFQ quotations originating from various email formats. Pentagon Email AI is enhancing productivity, creating a competitive edge by quicker RFQ responses and eventually eliminating manual data entry.

Introduction

Pentagon Email AI is developed upon an Aviation-specific learning model that is trained to extract and structure quote request data such as part numbers, quantities, and deliver timelines directly from emails and attachments, and automatically routes it into the ERP system. By doing so, it is transforming the work of the respective sales team to managing high-volume communications, significantly reducing workload and improving turnaround times.

“Pentagon 2000 was built to optimize operations through a smart and simple-to-use solution,” said Gabriel Mofaz, President & CEO of Pentagon 2000. “By integrating ePlane AI’s Email AI, we’re taking that a step further by helping clients answer more RFQs, increase competitiveness due to rapid responsiveness, and focus on customer success rather than re-entering data.”

Across the aerospace & defense industry, suppliers routinely process thousands of quote requests each week, often relying on manual methods such as copying and pasting information from unstructured emails into their ERP system. Industry data indicates that quoting and procurement teams can spend up to 30% of their time on manual data entry, with labor making up a substantial portion of overall MRO costs. The integration of Email AI directly addresses these inefficiencies.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Through the incorporation of ePlane AI into Pentagon 2000SQL™, users gain access to:

· Automatic extraction of critical RFQ data from emails and attachments

· Structured ERP-ready formatting with no manual input required

· Prioritization of urgent or high-value RFQs, such as AOG (Aircraft on Ground) requests

· Reduced turnaround times and enhanced accuracy across the quoting process

“RFQs still land in inboxes by the thousands, and many companies are still copy-pasting data into their ERP,” said Meir Rozolio, Chief Executive Officer at ePlane AI. “This integration delivers structured, actionable data directly into Pentagon 2000, reducing workload and increasing quote velocity. It’s a critical step toward a more intelligent and responsive supply chain.”

About Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc.

Since 1986, Pentagon 2000 Software provides fully integrated ERP systems tailored for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics Component, Fasteners, and High-Tech manufacturing sectors. The Pentagon 2000 platform supports complete operational management, including logistics, maintenance, compliance, and customer support. It has licensed at over 1,000 customer locations all around the world.

About ePlane AI

ePlane AI develops artificial intelligence solutions for the aviation supply chain, helping suppliers automate core processes such as RFQ parsing, inventory analysis, document recognition, and reporting. With its Email AI module, ePlane AI transforms unstructured communications into structured ERP-ready data, enabling organizations to quote faster, more accurately, and with fewer resources.

Learn More About Our Partnership: https://44780021.hs-sites.com/eplaneai-now-in-pentagon2000

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.