UAMCO MRO selected Pentagon2000 ERP as their system of choice.

UAMCO MRO received its First CFM LEAP Engine from GE Aerospace and required a world-class ERP system to ensure excellence of service.

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark. For over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems.” — Pentagon 2000

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Aerospace Maintenance Company (UAMCO) Ltd, (HQ Larnaca, Cyprus) & Pentagon 2000 ERP (Global HQ NYC, USA) are excited to announce that UAMCO has opened the Engine Overhaul Workshop coinciding with the induction of the first CFM LEAP engine from GE Aerospace. While doing so, Pentagon 2000's ERP has been selected as the strategic ERP system, essential to ensure operational excellence, certification and digitalization.

Theodoros Savvides - Admin, IT & Stores Manager said: "UAMCO stands as a beacon of excellence in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services. Our journey began with a mission to redefine the standards of aircraft engine maintenance, ensuring safety, reliability, and performance are not just met but exceeded. As part of this thrive for excellence, we sought an equally excellent ERP which has been designed for the aviation business, that fits our current and future needs without any custom developments or complications. Pentagon 2000 ERP has met these requirements and thanks to their rapid deployment methodology - we were able to go live within a matter of weeks".

Guy Danon, Managing Director EU at Pentagon 2000 said: "We were honored to be selected by UAMCO and to become a partner at Uamco's exciting journey. Uamco's decision to work with Pentagon2000 reflects the investments we are making in bringing our market leadership and 39 years of industry know-how at North America to the European Market. We are confident that we will accompany successfully UAMCO in its business evolution over the years and that we will meet UAMCO's future demands within the existing functionality of our standard application."

About United Aerospace Maintenance Company (UAMCO)

United Aerospace Maintenance Company (UAMCO) is a premier provider of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus. Serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, UAMCO is EASA Part-145 approved for A1 and B1 categories and holds ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. In collaboration with GE Aerospace, UAMCO operates under an MRO offload agreement specializing in CFM LEAP engine overhauls.

For more information, visit: (www.uamco.eu)

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.

15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor

New York, NY 10001

info@pentagon2000.com

PENTAGON 2000 SQL ERP Software

Legal Disclaimer:

