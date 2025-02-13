Pentagon 2000 Software Delivers Enhanced Quality System Management Capabilities

PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Pentagon 2000 Software, a global leader in aviation and defense enterprise systems, has unveiled its latest product updates with enhancements to quality system.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, a global leader in aviation and defense enterprise systems, has unveiled its latest product updates that include enhancements to quality system management capabilities.

Key features of Pentagon 2000 Software's quality system management capabilities include:

▪ Realtime controls over traceability and regulatory compliance procedures.

▪ Management of quality events by priority, status, source, and responsibility.

▪ Flexibility to incorporate both short-term and long-term corrective actions.

▪ Integrated inspection checklists that can be deployed within the receiving, shipping, and RMA workflow.

▪ Embedded work order router & task card fields to capture and digitize discrepancies, non-conformances, and corrective actions.

▪ Designated mandatory fields and user-defined table codes to ensure complete and accurate entry of data.

▪ Specialized Forms available to document receipt of non-conforming materials and manage quality-related rejections to vendors.

▪ Customer & Vendor Scorecards that automatically document and communicate quality metrics and delivery performance.

▪ Tools for managing and obtaining quality system certifications to facilitate quality system audit events and ongoing compliance.

▪ Ability to measure long term overall effectiveness of quality management operations.

▪ A full set of real time configurable quality management reports.

▪ Server-based automation to enable scheduled quality management tasks and alerts that reduce the need for human intervention.

Pentagon 2000 Software is committed to maintaining, enhancing, and supporting our customer’s quality management operations.

For more information about Pentagon 2000 Software quality management capabilities, please contact your company representative directly or our team at sales@pentagon2000.com.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.

15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor

New York, NY 10001

www.pentagon2000.com

info@pentagon2000.com

PENTAGON 2000 SQL ERP Software

