VADOC Celebrates its Probation & Parole Officers

Agency News July 21, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) honors the men and women who provide outstanding community supervision, supporting our agency’s mission of ensuring public safety through effective supervision and reentry services.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed July 20 to 26, 2025 as Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week in Virginia. The VADOC is celebrating its Probation & Parole Officers throughout the week and beyond.

"By assisting and advising those sentenced to community supervision, probation and parole officers help the Department achieve our public safety mission," said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Additionally, they ensure long-term public safety across the Commonwealth by holding supervisees accountable. We appreciate their efforts and commitment to making our communities safer.”

The VADOC supervises approximately 60,500 probationers & parolees in 43 Districts across the Commonwealth, and in the VADOC’s Voice Verification Biometrics Unit. These officers are essential to the agency's efforts to maintain public safety due to their effective supervision, particularly when interacting with local and state law enforcement, courts, and community organizations. Additionally, officers provide former inmates and those placed under community supervision with treatment and guidance during the reentry process.

The VADOC is the largest state agency in Virginia, and offers invaluable opportunities for career advancement, paid trainings, and benefits. Those interested in launching a career as a Probation & Parole officer can visit the VADOC’s Career Opportunities page to view current openings.