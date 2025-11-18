VADOC Mourns Officer Killed in Violent Attack by Inmate at River North Correctional C...

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is mourning the line of duty death of a Corrections Officer following an attack by an inmate Monday morning at River North Correctional Center in Independence.

The attack occurred at approximately 7:53 a.m. Monday, November 17. The Officer was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Another Officer was attacked in this incident and was transported for outside medical treatment.

River North Correctional Center is currently secure.

“Our agency and the entire Commonwealth are in mourning today,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our hearts are with the Officer’s family, the other Officer who was attacked, and to our public safety heroes at River North. The VADOC will do everything in its power to ensure this vicious attack is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The VADOC’s Office of Law Enforcement Services is actively investigating this incident. More information will be released as it becomes available.