Well Control School Renews Lease at 16770 Imperial Valley Dr
Boxer Property is pleased to announce the lease renewal of 17,345 square feet with Well Control School at 16770 Imperial Valley Drive in Houston, Texas. THOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is pleased to announce the lease renewal of 17,345 square feet
with Well Control School at 16770 Imperial Valley Drive in Houston, Texas. The renewal was
successfully negotiated by Boxer Property’s Senior Broker Trey Miller and Travis Taylor,
Principal with Lee & Associates.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Boxer Property,”
said Dana Varisco, President, Well Control School. “From start to
finish, the leasing process was smooth and collaborative. Trey Miller
and the Boxer team went above and beyond to understand our
unique operational needs and ensure our space supports our
operations now and far into the future.”
16770 Imperial Valley Dr. is one of Boxer Property’s well-located professional office buildings,
featuring:
Prime Location: Conveniently located in Greenspoint, just off I-45, Beltway 8, and the Hardy
Toll Road, providing close proximity to Bush Intercontinental Airport, Downtown and The
Woodlands.
Modern Amenities: The property features a beautiful, lush atrium lobby with fountains, along
with security cameras and video surveillance, and covered parking for added convenience.
Flexible Spaces: The building offers affordable office suites with plenty of windows and natural
light, designed to support a bright and productive work environment for a variety of businesses.
Professional Atmosphere: Tenants benefit from on-site property maintenance and
management, creating a secure and well-supported professional setting.
About Well Control School
Well Control School (WCS) is a global leader in competency-based well control training for both
onshore and offshore operations. As an early provider of IADC WellCAP® certification and the
first to launch an IADC-accredited computer-based program (System 21 e-Learning), WCS has
trained and certified over 85,000 students worldwide. With accreditations from IADC WellCAP®,
IADC WellSharp™, and IWCF, WCS is trusted by operators, drilling contractors, and well
servicing companies for its quality, innovation, and industry expertise.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management
company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm
based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office
properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For
more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
Boxer Property
+1 713-777-7368
