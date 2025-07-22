Well Control School Renews Lease at 16770 Imperial Valley Dr

16670 conf

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is pleased to announce the lease renewal of 17,345 square feetwith Well Control School at 16770 Imperial Valley Drive in Houston, Texas. The renewal wassuccessfully negotiated by Boxer Property’s Senior Broker Trey Miller and Travis Taylor,Principal with Lee & Associates.“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Boxer Property,”said Dana Varisco, President, Well Control School. “From start tofinish, the leasing process was smooth and collaborative. Trey Millerand the Boxer team went above and beyond to understand ourunique operational needs and ensure our space supports ouroperations now and far into the future.”16770 Imperial Valley Dr. is one of Boxer Property’s well-located professional office buildings,featuring:Prime Location: Conveniently located in Greenspoint, just off I-45, Beltway 8, and the HardyToll Road, providing close proximity to Bush Intercontinental Airport, Downtown and TheWoodlands.Modern Amenities: The property features a beautiful, lush atrium lobby with fountains, alongwith security cameras and video surveillance, and covered parking for added convenience.Flexible Spaces: The building offers affordable office suites with plenty of windows and naturallight, designed to support a bright and productive work environment for a variety of businesses.Professional Atmosphere: Tenants benefit from on-site property maintenance andmanagement, creating a secure and well-supported professional setting.About Well Control SchoolWell Control School (WCS) is a global leader in competency-based well control training for bothonshore and offshore operations. As an early provider of IADC WellCAPcertification and thefirst to launch an IADC-accredited computer-based program (System 21 e-Learning), WCS hastrained and certified over 85,000 students worldwide. With accreditations from IADC WellCAPIADC WellSharp™, and IWCF, WCS is trusted by operators, drilling contractors, and wellservicing companies for its quality, innovation, and industry expertise.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and managementcompany for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firmbased in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and officeproperties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. Formore information, visit BoxerProperty.com

