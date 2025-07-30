Boxer Property Expands Denver Portfolio with Management of 3827 Lafayette Street

Boxer Property is pleased to announce its latest expansion in the Denver market with the management and leasing takeover of 3827 Lafayette Street.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is pleased to announce its latest expansion in the Denver market with the management and leasing takeover of 3827 Lafayette Street, a 172,279 square foot office building located in the heart of Denver’s vibrant River North (RiNo) Arts District.Now under Boxer Property’s management, this one-of-a-kind creative workspace, part of the iconic INDUSTRY campus, perfectly reflects the RiNo district’s eclectic energy. Designed for the modern professional, the building offers a dynamic environment that caters to a wide range of tenants, from legal professionals and tech startups to architects and designers.A Hub of Innovation and CommunityTenants at 3827 Lafayette enjoy a host of premium amenities including:• Modern conference rooms and collaborative event space• Two full kitchens and an on-site café• On-tap beer and kombucha, providing a unique social element to the workdayAs part of Boxer Property’s portfolio, the building will benefit from dedicated on-site management and maintenance, tailored leasing solutions and future enhancements, including flexible office options ideal for startups, freelancers, and remote teams.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.