Valencia Lifestyle Signs 11,763 SF New Lease at 4100 Alpha Rd

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Property is pleased to announce that Valencia Lifestyle, led by renowned physician and wellness advocate Dr. Daniel Valencia-Lopez, has signed a new lease for 11,763 square feet at 4100 Alpha Rd in Dallas, Texas. The lease was successfully negotiated by Boxer Property Sr. Leasing representative Brooke Maher.“Working with Boxer Property was seamless and professional from start to finish. I’m excited to occupy a space that reflects the values of Valencia Lifestyle and supports the well-being of the community.” Said Dr. Valencia Lopez.4100 Alpha Rd – A Premier Office Space in North DallasPrime Location: Situated just 15 minutes from DFW Airport and Love Field, 4100 Alpha Rd is part of an 8-building professional campus with DART bus service throughout the property. The campus features a serene spring-fed lake, scenic walking trails, and multiple outdoor seating areas.Modern Amenities: Tenants enjoy access to several on-campus conference rooms at no additional cost, high-speed fiber connectivity, a health club, and a convenient on-site Luby’s Cafeteria. On-site leasing, management, and maintenance ensure a seamless tenant experience.Flexible Spaces: The 11-story building offers a variety of office layouts to suit different business needs. A generous 4:1,000 parking ratio with optional covered parking is available to accommodate growing teams.Professional Atmosphere: Set in a heavily landscaped environment, the campus promotes a productive and welcoming atmosphere, ideal for wellness-focused businesses and professionals alike.About Lifestyle ValenciaFounded by Dr. Daniel Valencia-Lopez, a San Jose native and first-generation college graduate, Valencia Lifestyle promotes health and well-being through evidence-based, lifestyle-focused practices. Dr. Valencia-Lopez earned his medical degree and completed an Internal Medicine residency before obtaining a Lifestyle Medicine Certificate from Harvard. His brand has grown through social media and his book, Valencia Lifestyle which offers practical guidance on achieving natural health and balance.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

