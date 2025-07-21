Warren truck parking lot to temporarily close for high mast tower replacement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Modern Electric and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the Warren truck parking lot on Interstate 80 at milepost 345 on Monday morning, weather permitting.

Crews will be in the area to replace the high mast tower. The closure is anticipated to last until Tuesday morning.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.

