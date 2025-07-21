Warren truck parking lot to temporarily close for high mast tower replacement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Modern Electric and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the Warren truck parking lot on Interstate 80 at milepost 345 on Monday morning, weather permitting.
Crews will be in the area to replace the high mast tower. The closure is anticipated to last until Tuesday morning.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.
--
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.