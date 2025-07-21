Roundabout construction project coming to SR 26 near Othello

OTHELLO – It’s the first and it’s on First.

Contractor crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation will build a roundabout at the intersection of First Avenue and State Route 26 in Othello, the first of two roundabouts scheduled for the greater Othello area within the next year.

The SR 26 roundabout will increase safety for drivers and pedestrians while also improving the flow of traffic on the intersection. Roundabouts also reduce the severity of collisions.

Construction is expected to start Aug. 4.

Travelers on or near the intersection of SR 26 and First Avenue will encounter flaggers, temporary signals, one-way traffic and designated detours using local streets.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Fridays. Travelers should expect delays, since temporary signals directing traffic through the work site will remain in place during off-work hours, as well.

The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-October.

In addition to the SR 26 roundabout, the construction of a second roundabout near Othello, at the intersection of SR 17 and Cunningham Road is expected to begin in 2026.

For updates on both roundabout projects, follow WSDOT on the real-time travel map, @east.wsdot.wa.gov‬ on Bluesky and @WSDOT_East on X/Twitter.