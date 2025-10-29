Revive I-5 lane reductions and I-405 closures brew up a tricky travel weekend

SEATTLE – Travelers needn’t be spooked by upcoming regional road closures. Whether dressed up in a favorite costume or handing out candy, people are advised that southbound Interstate 5 lane reductions over the Ship Canal Bridge begin at 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Crews will also close southbound I-405 in Renton at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

This is the third of six weekends of I-5 drainage improvements for the Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation project. Throughout the weekend, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will cut concrete and install new drainage structures on the bridge’s southbound lanes.

People traveling on southbound I-5 should expect delays near the lane reductions, which will be in place 24 hours a day from the Northeast 45th Street off-ramp to the State Route 520 interchange. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3.

Express lanes operate southbound all weekend

People using northbound I-5 may also experience delays, as the express lanes will only be open southbound throughout the weekend. While all southbound drivers may use the express lanes, people traveling still need to observe signage for HOV-only entrances and exits and be aware of vehicle height restrictions.

I-405 closures

Crews will close southbound I-405 from North Southport Drive/Sunset Boulevard Northeast to SR 167 beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, until 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3, for a traffic switch and other construction activities as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. A signed detour will be in place.

Up to three lanes of northbound I-405 will close nightly between Northeast 124th Street and Northeast 160th Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, then from 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, and again at 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3, for a traffic switch and other construction activities as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

The following ramps will also be closed:

Northeast 128th Street Express Toll Lane off-ramp

Northeast 160th Street off-ramp (Exit 22)

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 522 (Exit 23)

WSDOT will reschedule the I-405 closures in case of poor weather. However, rainy conditions will not affect the I-5 lane reductions this weekend.

Overnight maintenance on I-90 Friday, Oct. 31

All lanes of westbound I-90 from Mercer Island to Seattle will close at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, until 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. On-ramps including the Island Crest HOV lane, West Mercer Way/76th Avenue Southeast ramps, and the 80th Avenue Southeast bus ramp will close at 9 p.m. All lanes and ramps will reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Don’t be scared! Stay informed

With construction on both I-5 and I-405 this weekend, the mix could brew up a tricky travel experience for drivers across the region. People are encouraged to stay informed and plan ahead using real-time travel information from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates. A little planning can go a long way toward keeping this weekend from becoming a traffic fright.