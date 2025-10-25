All I-90 lanes are open near Cle Elum following demolition of damaged westbound overpass

CLE ELUM – All lanes of Interstate 90 at exit 80 near Cle Elum reopened at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, following the removal of the damaged Bullfrog Road overpass.

Contractor crews hired by the Washington State Department of Transportation worked nonstop over a 22-hour period under an emergency contract to remove the damaged portion of the overpass and reopen westbound I-90. The westbound overpass was damaged by an over-height load the night of Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Governor Bob Ferguson declared an emergency (PDF 134KB) in Kittitas County as a result of the damage. The emergency proclamation allows the state to seek federal funds and to expedite emergency contracting.

WSDOT engineers are currently designing a replacement overpass. There will be additional temporary closures on westbound I-90 when construction begins. More information on timing will be available Monday.

Next steps:

WSDOT bridge engineers are designing the new westbound overpass.

Once the design is complete, an emergency contractor will begin sourcing labor and construction materials to start work on the new overpass span.

WSDOT will have more information on the timeline to build the new westbound section of the overpass on Monday.

Here's what travelers need to know:

The Bullfrog Road overpass is closed because the westbound section has been removed.

Eastbound I-90 travelers going to the Suncadia/Roslyn area need to use exit 85 to State Route 903.

Travelers on westbound I-90 needing access to south Bullfrog Road and Leisure Lane will detour to exit 78 and go east on I-90 to exit 80.

WSDOT will need to implement temporary closures for westbound I-90 to construct the new overpass.

I-90 travel updates: